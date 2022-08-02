Tom Huddlestone set to sign for Manchester United as player/coach



Tom Huddlestone is set to sign for Manchester United.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder will be taking on a player/coach role.

He is expected to have a similar role to that of Paul McShane last season, who played with the Under 21s to assist in their development on-field.

McShane has stepped away from playing in his new role as Professional Development Phase coach, which leaves the door open for another experienced player to aid the U21 with on-pitch coaching.

Huddlestone left Hull City as a free agent last summer having made eleven appearances in the Championship last season.

The Englishmen boasts seven seasons of Premier League experience, with six of them coming for Spurs, who signed the playmaker as a replacement for Michael Carrick after he moved to Old Trafford.

Renowned for his passing and organisational abilities, Huddlestone will offer guidance to the younger players at United.

According to the reliable Laurie Whitwell, the deal is all but done, with additional staff appointments also on the way.

He would be the second addition to the Manchester United coaching set up this week, with Benni McCarthy having already been brought in to work with the first team.

Another former Premier League player, McCarthy will focus on the attacking aspect of United’s game.

According to Erik ten Hag:

“He will focus on the positioning and attacking.

“I’m not saying only the strikers, but also the integration from the full-backs and midfielders. Our way of play has to be dynamic.”

While a deal for Huddlestone would mean that United would technically have signed both a defensive anchor and a striker, they will surely be looking to sign a pair who can play for the first team soon.

