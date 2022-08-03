Chelsea are hopeful of striking a deal with Frenkie de Jong as talks continue with Barcelona



Chelsea are in talks to sign Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

It’s now being reported by The Athletic that the London club could secure the Dutch international this week.

Man United’s primary target has always been the Barcelona star but a potential deal could be taken out of United’s hands in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

David Ornstein confirms that Chelsea are in talks with the Spanish giants over a deal that could happen this month.

The Premier League side are hopeful that they can strike a deal with all parties soon.

He says in an article about Brighton’s Marc Cucarella, “Chelsea are also hoping to beat a domestic rival to another player, having rivalled Manchester United in the contest to recruit Dutch playmaker De Jong.

“They are speaking to Barcelona about the 25-year-old and are optimistic of striking a deal.”

“United previously reached an €85million club-to-club agreement for De Jong but the Netherlands international has not yet made a decision.”

Ornstein later added:

“This refers to striking an agreement between clubs – the player side is a different matter altogether. As far as we know, De Jong’s preference is to stay at Barcelona. Messy situation.”

The news will come as a bitter blow to United, who have been waiting patiently all summer for De Jong to join them.

Not just to lose him at this stage, but to do so to bitter rivals, will be a hard pill to swallow.

In recent days, Ruben Neves has been linked to the club as the main alternative target to the 25-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether United will compete with Chelsea for the Dutchman’s signature or whether they will now turn their attentions to Neves and/or other targets.







