Isak Hansen-Aaroen speaks out on life under Erik ten Hag



United wonderkid Isak Hansen-Aaroen has been talking to a Norwegian outlet about his debut for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

The 17 year old came on for the last 5 minutes of the 1-1 draw and immediately carved out a chance to score, which was well saved by Rayo keeper, Dimitrievski.

And interviewed by Dagbladet, the academy star couldn’t hide his excitement at having made his debut.

“I just sat the whole game and waited for him [Erik Ten Hag] to say my name,” he said.

“When he finally said my name, he asked if I needed to warm up. I said ‘no no, I can go straight on’.”

“It was a lot of fun! I could say so much about what I feel, I don’t know where to start.

“It’s a dream I’ve had for as long as I can remember. That it’s happened is absolutely insane.

“I’m living the dream now.”

Dagbladet asked Hansen-Aaroen what instructions he received from the boss and how training is under the Dutchman.

“He only said how we should press, where I should position myself, but he only said that I should go out and enjoy myself,” the starlet said.

“There is starting to be a lot of training with him. I think it’s hugely exciting to see how this can go, it seems very positive.

“If you look a bit at how he has worked with young boys before and the things he has already done, it seems exciting,” he enthused.

It is unknown as yet whether the Norwegian will be sent out on loan this season or stay at Old Trafford.

He only turns 18 this month so may be considered too young for a loan, but his prodigious talent and maturity might persuade United to fast track him.

An Old Trafford stay could mean a competitive debut as United do battle on four fronts, including the Europa League and League Cup.







