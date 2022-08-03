Jadon Sancho the most popular fantasy football choice among Man United players



Jadon Sancho is the most popular choice among Man United players for fantasy football players so far this season.

Sancho, who has enjoyed a terrific pre-season, has so far been selected by 11.4% of players in the Premier League’s fantasy competition.

The England man has been priced at £7.5 million, one million more than his friend and fellow winger, Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is the second most selected, with 11.2% putting their faith in him.

David de Gea, priced at £5 million, is the third most popular choice at £7.5m, followed by a rejuvenated Anthony Martial, who is priced at £7m and was picked by 6.9% of players.

Martial was widely expected to be leaving the club this summer after a disastrous 2021/22 looked to put an end to his United career.

A loan with option to buy at Sevilla failed to produce his best form and he returned to Old Trafford with a huge question mark over his head.

The fact that he is now the fourth most picked in Premier League fantasy football is an incredible reflection on how he has come to life under Erik ten Hag on United’s pre-season tour.

One of last season’s most selected players, Cristiano Ronaldo, has only been selected by 4.3%, suggesting that most people believe that he will either leave or play second fiddle to Martial this season.

United’s most popular defensive selection is Diogo Dalot, who costs £4.5m and has been selected by 4.7% of players.

Dalot is another player who has been in fine form in pre-season and looks set to be the undisputed first choice right back.

Other than Alex Telles, who is expected to leave the club, the two least popular Red Devils selections have been Scott McTominay (£5m, selected by 0.3%) and Victor Lindelof (£4.5m, selected by 0.2%).

Percentages correct at time of writing, 3rd August 2022.







