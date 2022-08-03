Man United in talks over Benjamin Sesko, player will decide his fate this week



Manchester United are reportedly interested in Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko. The 19-year-old has emerged as the club’s top priority in its quest for attacking reinforcements.

United are said to be ready to fight it out with Premier League rivals Chelsea, who are also interested in Sesko. There is at least one other unnamed club in addition to the Red Devils and Chelsea who are also interested in the young striker.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth added on United’s interest in Sesko, “Manchester United have held initial talks with RB Salzburg over Benjamin Sesko. The discussions highlighted a gap in valuation.”

“United are deciding whether to pursue a deal for the player.”

Manchester United have held initial talks with RB Salzburg over striker Benjamin Sesko. Discussions highlighted a gap in valuation. United deciding whether to pursue a deal. Salzburg under no pressure to sell -Sesko has 4 years left on his contract. #Sesko #MUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 3, 2022

According to Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the United hierarchy have already had more than one direct meeting with Sesko’s entourage, with the London club also having a meeting with the player’s agent last week as the race for the highly-rated forward heats up.

Excl: Chelsea had meeting with the agent of Benjamin Šeško last week. Manchester United had more than one direct meeting – and there’s also another club in the race. ⚠️🇸🇰 #Sesko The decision is up to the player in the next days, as RB Salzburg hope to keep him for one more year. pic.twitter.com/2Bwq2Sd9mm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

Salzburg are adamant the player is not for sale, and would only sanction a move should a mega offer arrive.

As per Romano, the decision on which club to move to or whether to stay in Austria rests with the player, who will soon decide together with his family.

However, while Sesko remains of interest to United, The Telegraph’s James Ducker reports that the club have been put off by Salzburg’s high valuation.

“Benjamin Sesko is one target of interest for Manchester United but United have so far been put off by his £50m plus price tag during talks,” Ducker claims.

It would be hard to fault United if they were to walk away from such a deal. While he is a player with massive potential, he still lacks experience at the top level and would only serve as an understudy to Anthony Martial and the aging Cristiano Ronaldo should he decide to stay at Old Trafford.

Sesko spent the 2020/2021 season on loan in the Austrian second division. It is last season that the Slovenian started to make headlines, and may have caught the eye of United scouts.

Despite the youngster starting only eight league games, primarily due to injuries and physical niggles, he netted ten goals and assisted seven times across 36 appearances in all competitions last season.







