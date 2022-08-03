Manchester United announce Tom Huddleston as new player coach of Under 21s



Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of former England international Tom Huddlestone as the club’s new Under 21s player coach.

The 35 year old, who was released by Hull City at the end of last season, has been recruited by the Red Devils and given the task of assisting with training.

Huddlestone spent last season back with Hull after previously spending 5 seasons with the Tigers, rejoining them from Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

And the veteran will join United in what is described as a ‘hybrid role’, formerly held by Paul McShane before his departure.

As well as coaching the youngsters, Huddlestone is expected to play a small number of games for the Under 21s as one of the registered over age players.

Starting his career at Derby before moving to Tottenham and going on to play for them 144 times, Huddlestone has a wealth of experience to draw on.

The 6’2” versatile player won a host of supporters as a youngster, being praised by managers for his style of play.

One of Huddlestone’s coaches at Spurs, Martin Jol, compared him to German legend Franz Beckenbauer due to his “playmaking abilities, ferocious shot power and versatility”.

But after 4 impressive seasons in North London, an injury ravaged season in 2011-12 saw his chances hampered and he ultimately moved to Hull, signing in 2013 for £5.5m.

Having also represented England at all levels and earning 4 full caps, the defensive midfielder is seen as a positive addition the United staff.

Also joining Huddlestone at Old Trafford is new coach of professional development phase, David Hughes.

Official: Tom Huddlestone has joined #mufc's Academy as playing coach and David Hughes has joined as Professional Development Phase coach pic.twitter.com/KIjrakuoth — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) August 2, 2022

With so many changes in and around the teams, United can certainly be excited about the season ahead, at all levels.







United Matchday Magazine – get yours FREE now!

The wait is over. United are back and there is a new general leading the Red Army. Get ready for the Brighton game with United Matchday Mag. This first issue of the new season is FREE, so get yours now!