Manchester United appoint Polly Bancroft, first head of women’s football

Yesterday, it was announced that Manchester United had appointed their first head of women’s football, Polly Bancroft.

Bancroft is set to join the Reds from Brighton where she was general manager for the women and girls set-up.

She will work across recruitment, logistics, operations and contracts and will report to football director John Murtough.

She arrives with a big task on her hands as United look to keep hold of Alessia Russo, who turned down a contract just before the Euros.

Since then, her value has risen with her outstanding display and she is now a household name who will have attracted interest from clubs around the world.

Bancroft, who has previous experience in business development with the FA and UEFA will look to make this her first task.

Since its reformation in 2018, United have been working without this role dedicated to the women’s side of the club.

The appointment will help to free up John Murtough and allow him to focus on recruitment and his other core duties.

It is understood that the club began seeking a head of women’s football just after Christmas.

Bancroft will work out her notice period at Brighton before arriving at United.

Her wealth of experience in the women’s game will surely be an asset to the club and can only help to grow the women’s team and its achievements.

United have finished fourth in their past three seasons and are looking to bridge the gap to third this season to get into the Champions League places.







