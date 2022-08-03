Manchester United monitoring Jamie Vardy situation

Manchester United’s issues up top are well known by now. Erik ten Hag has a lot on his plate at the moment including sorting out the future of Cristiano Ronaldo all the while preparing for the start of the Premier League.

The Portuguese international has told the club that he wants to play in the Champions League but despite Jorge Mendes’ best efforts, no elite club has come forward to offer him a new deal.

United’s No 7 is still not fit enough to play a full game as he missed almost the entirety of pre-season due to family reasons. And that has meant that the Dutch manager can count on only Anthony Martial for the start of the league.

The Frenchman seems to have discovered a new lease of life under Ten Hag and has shone in the friendly fixtures, prompting the Old Trafford outfit to deem him unsaleable.

🚨 Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring Jamie Vardy's situation. The 35-year old striker is yet to begin talks over a new deal at Leicester and he only has one-year left. (Source: @GraemeBailey) pic.twitter.com/y6VpYUzTmC — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 2, 2022

But the Frenchman’s injury record and inconsistency remain a worry and the former Ajax manager will be aware of the need to keep back-up options ready even if Ronaldo were to remain at the club.

Reports have linked the Red Devils with Benjamin Sesko but RB Salzburg’s valuation of the teenage striker is way too high and something no club will pay for such a raw talent.

Vardy an alternative

United’s search has included a variety of names and the latest is Leicester City man Jamie Vardy. The former England international has only one year left in his contract with the Foxes and no contract renewal talks have taken place so far.

90min have exclusively revealed that United are monitoring the situation. And they are not alone as Chelsea have also joined the race. The London club are crying out for additions up front after letting Romelu Lukaku leave on loan to Inter Milan.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Vardy offers something even Ronaldo does not. The 35-year-old’s off-the-ball work-rate remains as high as ever and would perfectly suit Ten Hag’s style.

And his deadly finishing has also remained intact with the striker notching 17 goals and two assists last season. Vardy sits 14th in the list of Premier League’s all-time top scorers.

The 2015-16 Premier League champions are the only team in the top European leagues not to make a signing so far during this summer’s window. Brendan Rodgers might not be willing to part ways with his talismanic striker.

Vardy would prove to be shrewd short-term buy just like Edinson Cavani‘s purchase. But a deteriorating injury record coupled with the Foxes’ history of being difficult negotiators means there is very little chance of this deal coming to fruition.







