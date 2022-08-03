Samuel Luckhurst concerned over lack of attacking options at Manchester United.

Samuel Luckhurst has raised concerns over Manchester United’s attacking options, as the new season draws ever closer.

Luckhurst reports the hierarchy at the club are aware of the lack of options, currently available to Erik Ten Hag, with just a few weeks left of the summer window.

“High-ranking sources at the club concede United need to upgrade their forward line to meet manager Erik ten Hag’s demand for proven options”

Luckhurst continues, “There is an acceptance at Manchester United they are short of strength in depth up front as they consider attacking reinforcements.”

Having let a raft of attacking options leave the club this summer and the continuing uncertainty of Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, the lack of threat is concerning Ten Hag.

United are likely to line up with a front three of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who for all their talent, are not expected to put up the individual numbers of a proven goal scorer.

The lack of depth behind the aforementioned is also something that will concern Ten Hag, with Luckhurst underlining the lack of proven quality in the ranks.

“Elanga has struggled for form since scoring in the Champions League round-of-16 draw with Atletico in February – his last club goal.”

“Tahith Chong‘s playing time has mystified observers and he was pilloried for his toothless performance against Vallecano on Sunday”

Alejandro Garnacho enjoyed a fine campaign for the under 21’s last time out and is perhaps seen as the brightest spark behind the first XI, having impressed in his pre-season flashes.

“Garnacho thrived on his first appearance in pre-season against Vallecano and drew praise from Ten Hag afterwards” Luckhurst states.

However, Garnacho is yet to start a meaningful game for United and at 18 years old, it would be unfair to heap pressure on the young Argentine’s shoulders.

It is believed the United deal-makers are working hard on bringing attacking additions to the squad, with Ajax’s Antony and RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko on the wanted list.

It’s very unlikely Ten Hag will have anyone through the door before the season curtain raiser on Sunday but he will be desperate for reinforcements before the window shuts.







