Sevilla in the ‘final stretch’ for Manchester United’s Alex Telles on a season-long loan



Sevilla are close to securing Manchester United left-back Alex Telles on a season-long loan.

After the arrival of Tyrell Malacia, the Brazilian left-back has effectively been made third-choice which will result in him not enjoying the game time he wants.

In recent days, it has been reported that he could be departing the club with numerous clubs interested in him.

However, Sevilla are said to be leading the race with the La Liga club closing in on an agreement with Man United.

According to Mucho Deporte through Sport Witness, The Spanish club are working in the ‘final stretch’ to land the Brazilian on a one-year loan deal from the Red Devils.

It’ll be an interesting move for both parties as the club can use him as a full-back and also a winger down the left-hand side.

Fans may remember his debut for United in the Champions League where he featured in an attacking role.

However, since then he has been deployed as a left-back but hasn’t been able to stamp his name into the starting eleven due to the form of Luke Shaw in recent years.

The outlet mentions that upon his return to England, Telles will only have one year on his contract meaning there could be a chance he extends before his move to Spain.

There is an option to extend his contract by a year, with this being the most likely action United will take.

Sevilla have spent their summer signing younger players which is why they will only secure Telles, who is now 29, on a season long loan.

The chances of the deal becoming permanent next June seems unlikely at this stage.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the deal is close, saying:

“Sevilla are closing on Alex Telles deal with Manchester United. The player has accepted the destination and the agreement is set to be completed.

“It’s matter of final details discussed between clubs. Work in progress.”

