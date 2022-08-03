Six defenders placed on the Manchester United transfer list

Manchester United are looking to offload up to six defenders this summer, according to multiple outlets including the Daily Mail and talkSPORT.

Manchester United are looking to depart with six defenders – Eric Bailly, Alex Telles (Sevilla, loan), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Ethan Laird (Watford, loan) and Axel Tuanzebe. #MUFC [@talkSPORT] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) August 2, 2022

Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all available for transfer, with the club preferring permanent deals for all.

Wing backs Ethan Laird and Alex Telles are both on the verge of securing loan deals to Watford and Sevilla, respectively.

Laird will be leaving with the renewed ambition of coming back and fighting for a first team spot, with Telles aiming to secure a permanent transfer away from the club.

Defensively, United are well stocked with new recruit Lisandro Martinez bolstering Ten Hag’s centre-back options, while Tyrell Malacia has done likewise for the left-back slot.

If Wan-Bissaka was to leave, United would need to invest in a replacement, with Diogo Dalot being the only recognised right-back in the first team.

With these departures, the United board are looking to raise important funds to utilise in the last few weeks of the window.

The desperation to get Frenkie de Jong over the line is obvious. Ten Hag’s number one priority is still in the clutches of Barcelona but with a fee agreed, United are still hoping to secure the Dutchman’s services.

The new manager is also keen on adding a forward player to his attacking options, with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future still hanging in the balance. The keenness could quickly turn to desperation in case they leave a decision for too late.

There are also talks of the Red Devils attempting to secure yet another Ajax player in Antony as well as a move for young striker Benjamin Sesko.

United kick off the season on Sunday afternoon and have three league games to navigate before the window slams shut.

With deals to be done, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, the club faces a mammoth few weeks ahead. Expect United to remain active right up until deadline day.



