Alex Telles set to complete move from Manchester United to Sevilla today



Alex Telles has landed in Spain ahead of his medical with Sevilla, with the defender set to complete his move from Manchester United today.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano earlier tweeted:

“Plan confirmed: Alex Telles has just landed in Spain in order to undergo medical tests and sign contract as new Sevilla player.”

With United signing Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord for £17m earlier in the window, Telles has been deemed surplus to requirements.

While he has featured in the club’s preseason games, the Brazilian has scarcely played in his natural left back slot, with Luke Shaw and the aforementioned Malacia preferred in the position.

Telles has fielded offers from various clubs, but Sevilla appears to have been the most attractive option to the player.

United will not be offloading the player permanently at this stage, however.

Romano added:

“Medical on Thursday morning to approve loan move until 2023.”

Plan confirmed: Alex Telles has just landed in Spain in order to undergo medical tests and sign contract as new Sevilla player. 🚨⚪️🔴 #MUFC Medical on Thursday morning to approve loan move until 2023. pic.twitter.com/f2vNb6JkKg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022

Given Telles has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, it seems unlikely that a loan move would have been preferred.

And although the La Liga side will be covering his wages in full, there is no fee or obligation to buy inculded in the deal to loan Telles.

Late to party but Alex Telles to Sevilla agreed. Full salary covered, no fee, no obligation to buy.#MUFC @TheAthleticUK Broken by @FabrizioRomano.https://t.co/rTNgTlSo4g — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 3, 2022

While the club did extract a fee for Andrea Pereira, they failed to do so with Dean Henderson, although that appears to have been due to a belief that the goalkeeper could eventually be a key player for the Red Devils.

His comments since completing a loan to Nottingham Forest may undermine that somewhat.

For Telles, however, it is probable that he has played his last game for United, although the same might have been said of Anthony Martial when he made the move to Andalusia back in January.







