Brilliant graphic shows the pointlessness of the Glazers’ fan share scheme



The Glazer family are trying hard to win the trust of Manchester United fans by delivering on their promise to roll out a new fan share scheme with supporters group, MUST.

After months of deliberation, MUST has presented details of the proposed offer to their members and fans in general, suggesting that it is a step in the right direction and implying that acceptance would be advised.

However, a brilliant graphic published by @ToeintheWater1 shows what a token gesture the rollout really is.

Fans Share Scheme. This 👇would be the initial position after launch. 12 months later a second similar tranche. Unless there is a clearly defined path to 25% of the vote, this is hard to support. "The biggest fan share scheme in world sport," the man said🤥 pic.twitter.com/YOb7k0ejP5 — Toe In The Water (@ToeInTheWater1) August 3, 2022

The fans shares are the so-called ‘class B’ shares that the controlling shareholders, the Glazer family own, which offer them two votes to every one of the ordinary shares.

However, the graphic shows that despite this, when bought up by fans it will still only allow them to have a 1% share of the club’s voting power, versus the 95% that the tycoon family possesses.

What some fans believe is a start, others believe is a token gesture aimed at appeasing fans and bringing an end to the protests and boycotts that have become part of the club’s fabric in recent years.

Even the timing of MUST’s presentation is suspiciously convenient, with a protest planned for outside Old Trafford at 12pm on Sunday, just two hours before the kick off against Brighton in the opening game of the Premier League season.

The protest is deliberately targeted to affect sales at the Megastore off the East stand, directly impacting the Glazers’ pockets.

The recent encounter between new managing director Richard Arnold and a group of protesting fans has also divided supporters.

Some believe that it was a brave and honest move by Arnold, in which he spoke forthrightly about matters such has how the club has “burned through cash”.

However, other comments, such as how there is a limitless transfer budget and how the director of football just has to ask for a transfer, was criticised by many as obfuscation.

Arnold also suspiciously did not criticise the owners at all and tried to convince fans that they were only hurting themselves by continuing to protest.

If the sceptics are right about both issues it could be taken as a very good sign that the protests are driving the owners to desperate schemes, after years of attempting to unsettle the hostile regime.







