Confirmed: Alex Telles to Sevilla on season-long loan



Alex Telles has officially been confirmed as a Sevilla player, having completed his move from Manchester United.

The club have confirmed his departure to La Liga on a season-long loan.

The Peoples Person earlier reported on Telles’ arrival in Spain for his medical, and the official paperwork has now been signed.

With United signing Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord for £17m earlier in the window, Telles was deemed surplus to requirements.

While he has featured in the club’s preseason games, the Brazilian had scarcely played in his natural left back slot, with Luke Shaw and the aforementioned Malacia preferred in the position.

Telles had fielded offers from various clubs, but Sevilla appears to have been the most attractive option to the player.

United have not managed to offload the player permanently, however.

Given Telles has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, it seems unlikely that a loan move would have been preferred.

While the club did extract a fee for Andrea Pereira, they failed to do so with Dean Henderson, although that appears to have been due to a belief that the goalkeeper could eventually be a key player for the Red Devils.

His comments since completing a loan to Nottingham Forest may undermine that somewhat.

For Telles, however, it is probable that he has played his last game for United, although the same might have been said of Anthony Martial when he made the move to Andalusia back in January.

The Frenchman has enjoyed something of a redemption during preseason, although he has been ruled out of contention for United’s curtain raiser against Brighton and Hove Albion.







