Dean Henderson unlikely to accept idea of buy-back clause



Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been in the headlines recently after an interview with TalkSPORT in which the player accused United of failing to fulfill promises they made to him, citing their treatment of him as criminal behavior.

The goalkeeper, who is currently on loan with newly promoted Nottingham Forest, has continued his scorched earth campaign against the Red Devils if a report by Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst is anything to go by.

The 25-year-old, according to Luckhurst, is set to categorically resist any attempts made by United to include any buy-back clause in the event he is permanently sold.

“Sources have said Dean Henderson would refuse any buy-back clause Manchester United might attempt to insert if or when he is permanently sold.”

❗️ Dean Henderson once accused Solskjær of being reluctant to make tough decisions in a frank meeting. @samuelluckhurst (🌕) — Dr. MUFC (@DoctorMUFC) August 4, 2022

In an apparent burning of bridges between the club and the academy graduate, details have emerged in which Henderson once labeled former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as reluctant to take tough calls.

“Dean Henderson once accused Solskjaer of being reluctant to take tough decisions in a frank meeting.” This is seemingly in response to the manager’s alleged false promise of playing the Englishman over Spain international David de Gea.

“With Henderson assured he would take over as No.1 and Tom Heaton re-signed on the assumption he would be No.2, De Gea then ended last season as the Players’ Player of the Season.”

“Contracting Covid the week before pre-season training was a sliding doors moment for Henderson, laid low for two months. The transfer window closed and Solskjaer was saddled with three international goalkeepers.”

“He [Solskjaer] still did not have the courage or conviction to follow through with his promise to Henderson. The management was so farcical Solskjaer latched onto a report that De Gea had reported early for pre-season to present a positive spin on the Spaniard’s fine start to the campaign.”

So bad is the relationship between Henderson and United that no player or member of staff was invited to the player’s wedding, according to MEN.

Indicative of strained relations between Henderson and the United fanbase following his explosive interview, the fans have been described as having washed their hands of the 25-year-old.

“Manchester United’s online fanbase have washed their hands of [Dean] Henderson, convinced he was a prime source of dressing room leaks; as untrue as the risible Lee Grant conspiracy theories.”

The goalkeeper’s actions certainly do not indicate he is someone willing to come back to Old Trafford. It may be time for United to offload the disgruntled Englishman, who is becoming a thorn in United’s flesh.

In light of his interviews in which he has lambasted his parent club and numerous reports, it is unlikely many tears will be shed.



