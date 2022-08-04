Donny van de Beek branded as naive for believing Ole Gunnar Solksjaer – report



Donny van de Beek has had a stellar pre-season with United on the team’s tour, featuring heavily in the squad’s games in Bangkok, Australia, Oslo, and even against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

In an apparent vote of confidence by his former manager, the 25-year-old looks set to have a big season, with significant playing minutes.

This is made even more likely by United’s thinness in the middle of the park and the Dutchman’s ability to play in multiple positions.

While things may certainly be looking up for Van de Beek presently, it is an open secret that it has not always been smooth sailing since he arrived in a €39 million deal from Ajax in 2020.

Since his arrival under former manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Van de Beek played just 380 minutes across 14 appearances, which would make him one of the world’s most expensive reserve players.

The player spent some months of last season on loan at Everton, playing a part in helping the English club avoid relegation.

Many within the fanbase have called for the Netherlands international to be given more first-team minutes, especially in light of United’s midfield struggles.

It seemed strange that former managers at the helm in the Old Trafford dugout would not select him or even give him a consistent run of games to impress.

According to a report by Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst, the player’s agent privately conceded that his client was naive to accept Solskjaers assurances and promises.

The report reads, “Donny van de Beek‘s erstwhile agent privately concedes he was naive to have swallowed what Solskjaer was shovelling about the Dutchman’s lack of playing time.”

Van de Beek was widely tipped to be looking for a new club before the start of last season, but like many other players within the United squad, stayed on account of Solksjaer’s promises of significant involvement in the first team.

Many will be hoping that the star finally finds his feet at the Theatre of Dreams under a manager who knows him so well.







