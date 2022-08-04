Jadon Sancho available for Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Jadon Sancho is available for Manchester United’s curtain raiser against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sunday’s match will mark Erik ten Hag’s competitive debut as the Red Devils’ boss, and he will no doubt be thrilled to have the English international back among his options.

Sancho was unable to participate in either of United’s final warmup games last weekend.

He became ill after flying out to Oslo for the encounter with Diego Sieone’s Atletico Madrid.

The quick turnaround meant that he was also not included in the squad that faced Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford just over 24 hours later.

It was feared that the illness would make him a doubt for United’s first game of the Premier League season.

While his presumed replacement Anthony Elanga is a willing worker possessed of great pace, he lacks the cunning, guile, and end product of Sancho.

But with United’s first-choice right winger back in full training, they can look to propel his preseason form into the new campaign.

Out on tour Sancho scored three goals in four games, prompting the United Matchday Magazine to suggest that he could be crucial to United’s attack this season.

He combined very well with his teammates and looked renewed in confidence, pulling off tricks and clever passes in equal measure.

Having made the right flank his own this summer, United’s front four looks a real danger going into the new campaign, even without Cristiano Ronaldo.

That front four will be without Anthony Martial, however, with United’s number nine ruled out through injury.







United Matchday Magazine – get yours FREE now!

The wait is over. United are back and there is a new general leading the Red Army. Brighton are coming to Old Trafford so get ready for the game with United Matchday Mag. This first issue of the new season is FREE, so get yours now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

The mag gives you all the news, facts and features you NEED before every game

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more and GET YOUR FREE COPY

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass



