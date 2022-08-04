La Liga rejects FC Barcelona player registrations, Frenkie de Jong sale now vital



As Manchester United persist in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona have been dealt a huge financial blow.

Barca have attempted to register their new signings with La Liga; however they have found themselves €150m short of financial fair play requirements.

The news comes from Cadena COPE (via Transfer News Live).

“Barcelona still cannot register their new players.

“La Liga have rejected Barça’s calculations and believe the Spanish club are €150m away from their own valuation”

This is damning news for Barcelona, who believed that their activations of “economic levers” would allow them to operate within La Liga’s rules.

They have stripped off club assets, selling 25% of their television broadcast revenue Sixth Street for the next 25 years.

This move may have generated over half a billion euros but having reinvested much of that into new players on big salaries, the Catalan giants have considered activating a third lever.

Laporta has plans to sell a percentage of Barca Studios for €100m, which would still leave them considerably short of La Liga’s valuation.

As such, hopes that financial deal would allow them to keep Frenkie de Jong on the books have been dashed.

All of this comes after the outrageous financial situation of Barcelona was brought into focus by a report from the Athletic.

During investigations, they found that during the reign of Joan Laporta – the current president – Barca approached UEFA to use future broadcast revenues from the Champions League as security to apply for a loan.

This would have been an unprecedented deal which would no doubt have undermined the integrity of the competition.

Had they accepted the approach, UEFA would have an incentive to keep Barcelona in their premier competition at all costs in order to avoid creditors turning to them, should the Catalan’s fail to repay the loan.

Fortunately, a straightforward “no” was the response.

Incredibly, the Barcelona official who met with UEFA was shocked by this response, believing it unfair that matters of sporting merit applied to their historic club.

As far as Frenkie de Jong is concerned, his current employers’ failure to meet registration requirements pushes him ever closer to the exit door.

Barcelona now have a very short window to get players off their books, or they will face severe consequences from La Liga.







