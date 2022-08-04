Paul Parker believes Manchester United should get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo

Ex-Manchester United player Paul Parker has weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo saga and tells the club where they must improve before the end of the window.

Speaking to My Betting Sites, Parker believes United should cut ties with Ronaldo, in order to keep order in the dressing room.

“The first thing I want to say is that they have to get rid of him. They must let him go. There is no doubt that he is causing problems in the dressing room.”

Parker continued to question the influence of the striker, labeling the Portuguese star as arrogant.

“He’s got a massive ego. He is arrogant and not the right kind of arrogant. There is no doubt that the best thing for the club, for the manager and for the players would be to not have Ronaldo around.”

Ronaldo’s future is still hanging in the balance, his desire to leave the club for Champions League football has been made public.

However, with the majority of potential suitors distancing themselves from the transfer, it’s looking more likely Ronaldo is going to stay at the club, whether he likes it or not.

United are in the market for an attacking player, which would take the pressure off the need for Roanldo to stay, with RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko looking the most likely incoming.

Parker goes on to say he feels that midfield is the position in most need of surgery in the remaining weeks of the window and believes the signing of Frenkie de Jong is a must.

“You don’t need to be a tactic expert, you just need to be a fan to see that their biggest problem is their midfield.”

“It would make a huge difference if they could bring Frenkie De Jong to the club.”

With Barcelona still no closer to sorting the deferred wage issue and Chelsea now in the race, United’s pursuit of de Jong is hanging by a thread and looks as though it will rumble on to the end of the window.







United Matchday Magazine – get yours FREE now!

The wait is over. United are back and there is a new general leading the Red Army. Brighton are coming to Old Trafford so get ready for the game with United Matchday Mag. This first issue of the new season is FREE, so get yours now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

The mag gives you all the news, facts and features you NEED before every game

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more and GET YOUR FREE COPY

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass



