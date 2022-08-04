Personal terms agreed with Nikita Parris according to reports

A few weeks back, Arsenal striker, Nikita Parris was linked strongly to Manchester United with reports suggesting a deal had already been reached between the clubs.

Now, Sky Sports reports that Parris could officially arrive at the club within the week as personal terms have now been agreed.

Talks were put on hold as Parris focused on the Euros since she was a part of the Lionesses squad but fans could expect an announcement from the club soon.

Parris only joined Arsenal last summer, starting just once and scoring a single goal in the WSL.

They finished second in the WSL behind London rivals Chelsea.

Before her stint at the Gunners, Parris had a lot of success during her two seasons at Lyon as she helped her team to win the Champions League.

Parris is looking to retain her place in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the 2023 World Cup and will be aiming for first team football at United, to help her do this.

The 28 year old was named FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2019 and Reds fans will be hoping she finds that form again come the 22/23 season.

Parris would be United’s fifth signing and would fit in well with their squad of experience mixed with youth.

The Liverpudlian started her career off at Everton before having a long stint at Manchester City.

She has made 67 appearances for England scoring 15 goals.

United have really strengthened their attack in this transfer window, but with Alessia Russo’s uncertainty over her future at the club it’s no surprise the Reds are investing.

Though it’s not confirmed yet by the club, it looks like this could be announced any day now.







