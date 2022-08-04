Victor Lindelof emerges as surprise target for Roma

Manchester United’s squad currently bears a disjointed look with certain positions having an abundance of options while others are lacking in quality.

Before the transfer window closes, Erik ten Hag will need to trim his bloated squad while adding reinforcements in midfield and attack.

Following the acquisition of Tyrell Malacia, the Red Devils had four senior options at left-back. The Dutch boss has already sent Alex Telles to Sevilla on loan while the club is actively trying to offload Brandon Williams.

Lisandro Martinez was brought from Ten Hag’s former club Ajax and with the Argentine’s arrival, United’s senior centre-back count stands at seven.

CBs galore at United

The likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly are all available but a surprising name has been added to the list. Quite a few reports were linking Bailly with a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma. But it seems the Giallorossi are also considering making a move for Victor Lindelof.

This news comes from Forza Roma (h/t Sport Witness) who state that while both clubs were discussing a potential move for Bailly to the Italian capital, the Serie A side had also enquired about the Swedish international.

It was Mourinho who had brought Lindelof, to Old Trafford from Benfica in the summer of 2017 for around £31 million. And he feels the Swede would be an invaluable addition to the sporting project he is building at Roma.

Ten Hag has been playing the 28-year-old as the left centre-half during pre-season but Martinez’s arrival means Lindelof’s game time might be affected as the Dutch boss clearly favours a left-footed centre-back to play in that position.

The publication has also claimed that United would be willing to sanction his sale for a fee of around €20 million this summer. Lindelof has two years remaining in his contract with the English giants.

United reunion on the cards?

Roma intend to first bring the player on loan with an obligation to buy the following season, a tactic they have used with Chris Smalling earlier. However, they have not taken any concrete steps regarding this at the moment. Roma already have former United stars Smalling and Nemanja Matic in their ranks.

The former Benfica defender has played 195 times for the 20-time English champions in his five-year spell at the club. Lindelof has been a solid, dependable presence at the back but he has not had the impact expected of him when he first arrived.

While a move for Bailly would make sense, it is unlikely that Ten Hag would sanction a loan deal for Lindelof. The Swede still has a part to play this season and such a move might have a better chance of materialising next season.



