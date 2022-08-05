Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal open up about their pre-season experience



Manchester United youngsters Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal have opened up about their life in the first-team this pre-season under Erik ten Hag.

Almost straight away after the new manager’s arrival, the two youngsters were promoted to the first team and enjoyed an outstanding pre-season considering their experience.

Both players, who are 19, received their first team debut last season under Ralf Rangnick in the Champions League.

This time, it feels like we will be seeing more of this duo whether that will be out on loan or with more appearances in the first team.

MUTV posted an interview online with the two academy stars about their experience travelling for United’s pre-season tour for the first time.

During a lengthy talk via the Manchester Evening News, Iqbal started off by saying “All the team welcome you in and make you comfortable. We could go on with names, but I would be naming loads of people because they all look after you.

“They try and make you feel part of it straight away. I think Charlie would agree, we have no way near made it yet. We have been on pre-season with United and it was massive to make my international debut.”

"Luckily, we have had a chance to play that one time for United in the first team."#MUFChttps://t.co/aWo7SiAC0D — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) August 2, 2022

“It was also amazing to play in the Champions League, but I want to say that there will be more to come.”

“We are still young lads and hopefully we can have bright futures. As long as we stay [with] our feet on the ground and keep working hard, I don’t see why we won’t get where we want to be.”

Man United fans will be excited to see the next generation of youngsters come through into the first team in the upcoming months.

Ten Hag did this excellently at his former club Ajax with many fans realising that a lot of the academy stars will get their chance soon.

Savage followed on from Iqbal’s comments by giving his view on the last month and how he felt coming into the first-team set-up.

“We had a pretty similar step into training and it was towards the start of last season. We made our debuts at the same time in December – so maybe a couple of months before that we were brought in around it for training with the first team.”

“I was a bit nervous, make sure your first touch is okay, your first pass is okay! But all the lads in the first team were great with us and especially the ones who have done it from the academy.”

“Maybe people don’t realise how much parents do for academy players. I used to train around different clubs and it was sometimes seven days a week that I would be out the house.”

“I would come home from school about 4pm and be back in the house at 10-11pm. My mum and dad did that for six hours, seven days a week for 10-plus years.”

“Luckily, we have had the chance to play that one time for United in the first team. But there are parents who make that [same commitment] and they might be lucky enough to play a minute, so a shout-out to all those parents that do that.”

It is clear to see that both players have the potential to make it into the first-team but with limited game-time on the horizon for at least the coming season, a loan option might be best at this stage.

The next step for both players is yet to be decided but fans will be hoping they will be able to stay this season and help the squad in the Europa League and games where rotation is required.



