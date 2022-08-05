Erik ten Hag coy about Frenkie de Jong transfer

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Anthony Martial will not play against Brighton in United’s opening Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the boss explained that he was still unsure how long the player would be absent.

“It’s always difficult to say, I hope not too long. I think we will have solutions to sort it out,” he said.

The boss was asked whether Cristiano Ronaldo was feeling OK after being branded “unacceptable” for leaving the Rayo Vallecano match early last Sunday.

“I think we’ve said enough on it. I said it’s not correct.

“Now I have to point [he points], those who left, they were many players who left but the spotlight is on Cristiano, that is not right. So do your research and make out (how) many players left.

“You mention it [to them all], you correct them, then move on.”

“I’m satisfied with the whole team, it is working good and Cristiano is working good.

“I am really happy he is here. We have a top striker.”

When asked if Ronaldo would start the game on Sundaty, Ten Hag said:

“I think we will have solutions to sort it out.”

The manager was also asked whether he had news on reported top transfer target, Frenkie de Jong.

“We want Frenkie? I don’t know,” he said, laughing.

“It’s about the right players but I can’t speak about players under contract at another club. When there is news you will know.”

When asked whether he felt he had sufficient full-back options, the boss said:

“It is all open and we have to cover many, many games. We need quality players to cover all of the games. Nobody can play all of the games.”

This could be taken to mean that United will be pursuing a right back addition to the squad, given that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has hardly figured in any of the manager’s pre-season preparations.





