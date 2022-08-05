Frenkie de Jong wants a move to Bayern Munich over Manchester United



Frenkie de Jong reportedly prefers a move to Bayern Munich over Manchester United.

According to BILD, the Dutchman would like a move to the German champions this summer.

They tweeted: “Frenkie de Jong would like to join Bayern and prefers a move to Munich over Manchester United.”

“A move this summer, however, will not take place due to a €80m asking price. For Bayern, it’s ‘Laimer or nothing’ regarding the midfield.”

United have been locked in negotiations with Barcelona for over three months.

De Jong is said to be Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer target this window as he believes that the 25 year old has unique qualities that will transform his United team.

Many fans have been frustrated with the deal stalling at multiple stages.

Despite agreeing a fee, United find themselves in a horrible situation having to wait for De Jong to resolve his financial situation with Barcelona.

The Catalan club is said to owe De Jong a certain proportion in deferred wages, and United insist that it is the only reason holding up this deal.

Chelsea are said to be in direct contacts with Barca regarding a deal for De Jong, as per The Athletic.

United must find a way to get this deal over the line or else they might face backlash from the fanbase.

It would embarrassing to lose out on a prime target to your rivals despite negotiating all summer.