Manchester United announce Qualcomm global sponsorship



Manchester United yesterday announced a multi-year sponsorship collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies.

The arrangement between the football club and the San-Diego-based Qualcomm will feature the Snapdragon brand, a platform that powers most of the world’s electrical devices including smartphones, PCs, gaming devices, and others.

This strategic partnership will bring the world’s most popular football club together with a global leader in technological innovation.

Having Qualcomm on board will enable United to create unique events and experiences for their fans both at Old Trafford and around the world, through the power offered by Snapdragon’s premium performance.

Another role United’s new sponsor will undertake is to advise the club on planned improvements to mobile connectivity at Old Trafford in an effort to enhance fans’ experience on match days.

The club’ press release boasts that the move demonstrates United’s capability to still pull in mega sponsorship deals and remain a global sporting powerhouse even in one of the most turbulent periods of its history.

The CEO of Alliances and Partnerships at United, Victoria Timpson said, “Snapdragon platforms will enable ground-breaking experiences for fans across the globe, deepening their engagement with the football club they love.”

“Manchester United has always pushed boundaries of what’s possible and we are excited to be partnering with a company at the forefront of innovation.”

SVP of Qualcomm Technologies and CMO, Don McGuire remarked, “We are proud to bring the power of Snapdragon together with one of the most iconic names in world sport.”

“We look forward to showcasing Snapdragon to Manchester United fans everywhere and joining the new era of technology innovation at Old Trafford.”

While a new sponsorship deal for the club is something to celebrate, there is an argument to be had that the timing could not be worse.

United have had a frustrating summer transfer window so far, with many of their targets proving unattainable. Certainly, the fans will have been looking for a player unveiling as opposed to a sponsorship announcement in the middle of the club’s busiest summer.







