Manchester United “open minded” amid Crystal Palace interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Crystal Palace are interested in signing Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Reports following the appointment of Erik ten Hag suggested that the defender would be among the players the new boss would be willing to let go.

However it appears that in the final month of the summer transfer window, Palace could make a move to sign their former player.

The news comes from Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News, who earlier tweeted:

“Crystal Palace one of a number of clubs interested in Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan.”

Whether a loan move would suit United remains to be seen. As per transfermarkt.com, Wan-Bissaka is valued at €25m, which could be used towards an alternative should United get a fee.

The club failed to recoup any fee for Alex Telles in loaning him out to Sevilla, and are expected to allow Ethan Laird to join Watford to increase the youngster’s prospects of first-team football.

While Tyrell Malacia has joined to reinforce the left-back position, United have made no moves to sign a right back.

Allowing both Laird and Wan-Bissaka to leave the club on loan would leave Diogo Dalot – who has failed to establish himself in seasons’ past – as the Red Devils’ only option.

It is therefore no surprise that the club are not pushing for a move, with Sheth adding:

“United thought to be “open minded” – happy if he’s still a United player come the end of the window but also mindful of what would be best for AWB.”

While his presence would provide cover for Dalot – who has in fairness had an impressive preseason – his ability on the ball does not seem well-suited to Ten Hag’s style of football.

Unfortunately, United are also in dire need of reinforcements in midfield and attack.

With those positions set to be expensive priorities, unless a fee can be extracted over Wan-Bissaka, it seems unlikely that Ten Hag will have much quality to choose from at right back.







