Manchester United remain in dialogue over Benjamin Sesko



Manchester United are still in discussions over the possible transfer of Benjamin Sesko.

The report comes from Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News, who earlier tweeted:

“Manchester United still interested in doing a deal for RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.”

United’s issues up front are well documented, with the Red Devils lacking in depth having lost several important attackers this year.

Those issues have been compounded with Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave for Champions League football and Anthony Martial’s recent hamstring injury.

As such, the need for a centre forward has been brought into sharp focus this week.

At 6’4” Sesko would certainly add physical presence to the front line and has been compared to former RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

Such a forward would be a huge boon to Erik ten Hag, although having only turned 19 years of age two months ago, it might be unwise to depend too much on him this season, should he be signed.

And that is by no means a certainty, with a €55m price having been mooted.

Disagreement over the size of the fee caused Sheth to add:

““Difficult to achieve” remains the feeling given gap in valuations. Dialogue “remains open” between the clubs, though.”

Sheth’s reporting is corroborated by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who earlier tweeted:

“Benjamin Šeško will not decide his future before the next week. Meeting scheduled to think about proposals and then make final decision.

Manchester United are still in talks after meeting with his agent more than two times – but it’s three clubs race.”

United will be forced to either recall a wantaway striker well behind in his fitness or turn to their younger players against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday. Should they fend off the competition and reach an agreement with RB Salzburg, they will at the very least have a strong option up front should such a situation arise again.

And given the hectic schedule facing the Red Devils this campaign, it surely will.







