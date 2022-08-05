Manchester United’s bid for Fabian Ruiz rejected by Napoli

It has been far from smooth sailing for Erik ten Hag in the lead up to Manchester United’s first Premier League game of the season.

Pre-season went smoothly enough but the uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future, the injury suffered by Anthony Martial and United’s failure to land Frenkie de Jong till now have increased the pressure on the Dutch boss.

United are not exactly blessed with choices in midfield. In terms of senior options, the club have Fred and Scott McTominay, both of whom are likely to start against Brighton.

New recruit Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek can also play there but their skillset would be better utilised when played further forward.

That is the exact reason why Ten Hag has been desperate for De Jong to join his revolution at Old Trafford. With time running out and despite the new boss’ insistence, United do need to keep alternatives ready.

The likes of Ruben Neves, Youri Tielemans have been earmarked while Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are likely targets for next season.

United bid rejected

Italian publication Il Mattino have reported that the Red Devils have also bid for Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz, however the amount quoted was not to the Naples club’s liking.

Ruiz’s situation at the Serie A club is precarious at the moment. Napoli’s initial contract offer was rejected by the Spanish international which had irked sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. Real Madrid had expressed their interest in securing his services once he became a free agent.

At one point, he was even willing to move on the Spaniard if push came to shove. The 26-year-old’s preference was to move back to his homeland after spending four years in Italy.

However, no La Liga clubs came forward with a bid but the Italian publication have claimed that Ruiz’s agents had presented United’s bid to Napoli but was rejected as it was considered ‘very low’.

Ruiz still available

The Gli Azzurri are now open to trying to keep a hold of their star player. Negotiations are set to begin on a a €2.5m yearly salary but it will reportedly have a buyout clause of only €30million.

That figure will not be too hard for United to reach if they were to seriously consider bringing the former Real Betis playmaker to Manchester.

Now the ball is in Ten Hag’s court and he needs to take a call on whether to stick with De Jong or focus on more willing targets.



