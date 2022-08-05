TeamViewer announces that the partnership with Man United will not continue once the deal has expired



TeamViewer, the shirt sponsor for Manchester United, has announced that they will not be renewing their partnership once the current deal expires in 2026.

Ahead of the 20-22 season, the club revealed that the partnership would take over from General Motors on a five-year deal.

However, one year later it looks like the deal has been challenging for the company and the partnership could end as soon as it concludes.

Official: TeamViewer have announced they do not intend to renew their partnership with #mufc, which runs until 2026. "The company has decided to re-evaluate its long-term marketing strategy." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) August 4, 2022

Through The Manchester Evening News, a statement made it clear that an extension on this deal would not be happening.

“The partnership [with United] has clearly boosted the brand’s international recognition over the past year.”

“Nevertheless, the company has decided to re-evaluate its long-term marketing strategy.”

An added statement from the CEO stated that the impact of current global affairs are also having a major effect on the partnership with United.

“The current macro-economic environment [including the effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine] has made decision-makers more cautious, and has postponed investments.”

The timing of the announcement will be seen as a shock to some supporters of the Red Devils.

This is because they are only in the second year of a five-year deal, which is considered early to be announcing that the partnership will not be extended.

After securing a deal with the German brand, United released a statement highlighting the positives.

“The partnership will introduce Manchester United and its 1.1 billion fans and followers around the world to exciting new technology drawing on TeamViewer’s expertise in remote connectivity services.”

“TeamViewer will enable Manchester United to bring its fans even closer to the team they love through ground-breaking AR solutions and remote access to the Theatre of Dreams”

United will continue with the partnership into the new season and quite possibly until the end of the original deal.





