West Ham United chasing Ibrahim Sangaré as Man United dither



The fact that West Ham United are making a move for PSV’s Ibrahim Sangaré will not come as welcome news for Man United fans.

Sangaré has been widely tipped to be a quality alternative to Frenkie de Jong should the Red Devils fail to acquire the Dutchman’s services this summer.

Indeed, some have argued that given the mediocre state of the United midfield, both players would be needed, especially given their different profiles.

While De Jong is a deep-lying playmaker, Sangaré has more of an all-round game and is very good defensively, being more of a traditional number 6.

The Ivorian would be available at a reasonable price, at 24 is an ideal age and as someone playing in the Eredivisie, it is hard to imagine that United boss Erik ten Hag is not well aware of his capabilities.

And yet while United wait in the hopes of signing De Jong, some argue with slim chance of success, they could allow Sangaré to slip past and into the hands of Premier league rivals, the Hammers.

West Ham Central tweeted about the club’s interest earlier today.

BREAKING: Club could make a move for Cornet’s international team mate Ibrahim Sangare of PSV. @ExWHUemployee — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) August 5, 2022

It feels as if lightning could be about to strike twice in the same place.

The other position United unquestionably need to strengthen is striker.

And yet last week, the Red Devils once again sat on their hands while the Hammers signed brilliant 23-year-old Italian star, Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo for just €36 million.

United have been linked with 19 year old Benjamin Sesko, but with a €50 million plus price tag and just a handful of senior games behind him, this is a long shot at best.

If the Londoners do manage to acquire Sangaré’s services as well, few would argue that their summer transfer business has eclipsed United’s despite the latter’s far greater pedigree, pulling power and finances, which is hardly the start to his reign that Ten Hag would have wanted.







