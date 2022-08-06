Alejandro Garnacho wanted by over 20 clubs on loan

Manchester United fans are understandably worried ahead of their Premier League opener. Erik ten Hag will start the season with an even weaker squad as compared to the one that finished a disappointing sixth last season.

Only three players — Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez have arrived at Old Trafford with United still struggling to get the Frenkie de Jong deal over the line.

But it is not all doom and gloom especially because of the emergence of so many academy stars. The likes of Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage have impressed during pre-season.

Alejandro Garnacho has attracted loan interest from more than twenty teams in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and Scotland [@sbates_people] pic.twitter.com/IJ0k9SRG3D — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 6, 2022

But the one academy product fans really want to see get a chance this season is Alejandro Garnacho. The young Argentine was instrumental in United’s FA Youth Cup triumph and already has made two appearances for the first team.

When played against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, the 18-year-old was the brightest spark for the Red Devils despite Cristiano Ronaldo being on the pitch.

Garnacho interest through the roof

His trickery, pace and finishing ability have impressed one and all and Ten Hag has quite the decision to make with regards to whether to allow the Argentina U-20 international to leave on loan or play him in Europa League games.

According to The Mirror, Garnacho is hot property across Europe with as many as 20 clubs asking for his services. Teams in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and Scotland have all asked United about the former Atletico Madrid starlet.

Ten Hag, a big admirer of the youngster, is weighing up what will be the best course of action in order to not stall his development at this stage of his career.

“Ten Hag is considering whether the environment is right for Garnacho to flourish while United find their feet under their new boss after a disappointing campaign of underachievement last season. The Dutchman has hinted fans will have to be patient while he gets his message over to United’s stars – and it might not be a smooth ride,” the article mentions.

Ten Hag’s major decision

Garnacho’s agent Eugenio Ascari has already spoken to the club regarding his client and there is a possibility that the Madrid-born attacker goes out on loan till January to gain valuable first-team experience.

However, senior officials are reluctant to let Garnacho go and believe he will benefit from being around the first team for now and a decision on loaning him can be taken later in January.

Interestingly, he was not named in the United U-21 squad for their PL2 opener and that opens the door for involvement in United’s opener. If not from the start, Garnacho can certainly make a huge impact if utilised from the bench, especially with Anthony Martial‘s absence.



United Matchday Magazine – get yours FREE now!

The wait is over. United are back and there is a new general leading the Red Army. Brighton are coming to Old Trafford so get ready for the game with United Matchday Mag. This first issue of the new season is FREE, so get yours now!