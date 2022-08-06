Benjamin Sesko decision still not made, next week pivotal – report



Benjamin Sesko has in recent weeks emerged as Manchester United’s primary target in the striker position.

With United looking to prop up their attacking options ahead of the new season, Sesko is said to be on manager Erik ten Hag’s radar.

However, a report from Austria came out today indicating that the highly-rated youngster had made the decision to stay with RB Salzburg.

As per the report, Sesko was showing an inclination towards remaining with the Austrian club for another season for his own development over making a blockbuster move to United or their Premier League rivals Chelsea, who are also interested.

In another twist, according to a Slovenian journalist, the 19-year-old has still not made his choice and his preferred destination is still unknown.

Rok Viškovič reports that his countryman is not guaranteed to stay at Salzburg with his mind not made up yet.

According to Viškovič, next week could be pivotal for the player who is attracting major interest around Europe.

“Although information appeared today that Benjamin Šeško has already made up his mind about his future and will stay in Austria for another year, the truth is different.”

“He has not made a decision yet, but most likely he will make it next week.”

🗞 Contrary to certain reports, Benjamin Šeško has not made a decision yet on his future – he will most likely make it next week. [@Rok_Viskovic] — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) August 6, 2022

In what could yet give United a lifeline in their pursuit of Sesko, many fans will be hoping that this rebuttal will work in the club’s favour.

There are however still many obstacles to overcome.

Club bosses are said to be unwilling to meet Salzburg’s valuation of the young prospect whose experience they believe does not merit the price tag.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also circling around Sesko and could be a threat to United’s chances of getting their man.







