Benjamin Sesko wants to stay at RB Salzburg



Manchester United have been widely linked with a move for RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 19-year-old is reportedly one of Erik ten Hag’s targets as he looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season.

In yet another blow for United in a frustrating window where several targets have proved unattainable, Sesko reportedly wants to stay at RB Salzburg for one more season.

Sky Sports Austria report that the highly-rated striker prefers to remain in Austria amidst heavy interest from United and Premier League rivals Chelsea.

As per the report, the Slovenian would prefer to stay at Salzburg for another season, to enhance his development.

This latest setback adds to Ten Hag’s problems with the attacking department thin. With uncertainty over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial would be the only other natural striker left at the club.

It is for this reason that Sesko emerged as a legitimate target for United.

Earlier today, Steve Bates reported that the club hierarchy were working hard behind the scenes to bring in another striker irrespective of whether Ronaldo stays at the club or gets his move.

According to Bates, United were still locked in negotiations for the forward but found themselves unwilling to meet the Austrian club’s high valuation.

“Manchester United have held talks with RB Salzburg over a move for Benjamin Sesko but believe the £42 million valuation is excessive for a teenager with limited experience.”

However, it now looks like the Red Devils are set to miss out on another target and may have to turn to alternatives.

Time is ticking and considering the fact there aren’t many out-and-out strikers in the market, the club may have to pull a rabbit out of the hut and get Ten Hag what he needs.







