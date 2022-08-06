Danny Welbeck has warning for Manchester United defence



Danny Welbeck has fired a warning shot at Manchester United’s defenders ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Old Trafford visit.

The former Red Devil is entering his 13th Premier League season and “can’t wait for the season to start.”

Speaking to The Athletic’s Andy Naylor, Welbeck reminds us that “this is [his] first full pre-season in years,” highlighting his renewed level of fitness.

He contributed with three goals in The Seagulls’ final five games of the season as they recorded a historic 9th place finish.

He has since suffered “no injuries, no little niggles” ahead of the new campaign.

At 31 and with a wretched injury record, some will likely have written off Welbeck, however he is bullish about his capabilities.

“I can still breeze past players in this league. It will be a good few years before I think about [retiring].”

Welbeck has scored four goals in ten matches against Manchester United since moving on from Old Trafford and believes his pace and physicality will be a lot for Premier League defences to handle this season.

He admits that teams have gradually made life more difficult for forwards over the course of his career.

However, under Graham Potter he is looking to “exploit the weakness of the opposition” through meticulous preparation.

Quick, clever, and good in the air, Welbeck has multiple weapons to choose from on Sunday, although it is as yet unclear what defensive pairing he will be up against.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have accrued the most minutes in preseason, although that partnership may be challenged going into the curtain raiser.

Lisandro Martinez is likely to become a regular following his £55m move from Ajax, while Raphael Varane’s return to fitness also puts him in contention.







United Matchday Magazine – get yours FREE now!

The wait is over. United are back and there is a new general leading the Red Army. Brighton are coming to Old Trafford so get ready for the game with United Matchday Mag. This first issue of the new season is FREE, so get yours now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

The mag gives you all the news, facts and features you NEED before every game

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more and GET YOUR FREE COPY

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass



