Gary Neville calls on Cristiano Ronaldo to “take responsibility”



Gary Neville has thrown down the gauntlet to Cristiano Ronaldo over his Manchester United situation.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (quotes via Daily Mail) after coverage of the Premier League opener between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, the former United captain said:

“I’m a little bit disappointed in him. Because he’s letting the manager go into those press conferences.”

Neville feels that at 37 years of age and with so much experience, the Portuguese star should take responsibility for the “messy” situation he has created.

“He’s a good age, he’s been one of the best players in the world. Could he not do that interview?

“On Sunday we’re going to ask for him after the game, could he not come out and speak to us instead of getting other people to say it?”

Recently, every bit of media work Erik ten Hag has partaken in has been overshadowed for the Ronaldo situation.

That goes as far back as the start of United’s preseason training.

But the scrutiny has only intensified since Ronaldo elected to re-join his teammates.

He brought his agent Jorge Mendes along to Carrington to reiterate his desire to leave on his return, declared himself the “king” prior to the warmup game against Rayo Vallecano, and decided to leave that same game at half time after being substituted.

And that’s just a week-and-a-half’s worth of the Ronaldo circus.

With Neville calling on the legendary goalscorer to front up and be accountable for his antics, perhaps Ronaldo will feel compelled to take the pressure off his manager and teammates?







United Matchday Magazine – get yours FREE now!

The wait is over. United are back and there is a new general leading the Red Army. Brighton are coming to Old Trafford so get ready for the game with United Matchday Mag. This first issue of the new season is FREE, so get yours now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

The mag gives you all the news, facts and features you NEED before every game

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more and GET YOUR FREE COPY

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass



