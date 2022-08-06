La Liga inform Barcelona that they still cannot register new players

Despite Joan Laporta’s best efforts, Barcelona still cannot register their new recruits due to failing to comply with La Liga’s strict financial rules.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have so far activated three economic levers, and despite raising almost €868 million, league authorities have informed the Catalan giants that they still need to do more.

According NY Times reporter Tariq Panja, Laporta had indicated that their wage bill was currently at €551 million and needed to be reduced but it has instead gone up.

Reports tonight that La Liga has rejected Barca’s efforts to register its glut of new players. Laporta told us wage bill was currently at €551m and needed to be reduced, instead it has gone up. Assets sold haven’t been enough. More future income now on the block to sign players — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) August 5, 2022

And the only way forward for the Camp Nou outfit at the moment is activating a fourth lever, reducing the wage bill and selling players like Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay.

Barca are in continuous dialogue with La Liga officials and they have been informed that currently their five signings — Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha cannot be registered.

Not only the new recruits but two players who have recently renewed their contract — Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto also cannot be registered.

FDJ sale key

The fourth lever includes the sale of a further 24.5% of Barca Studios for €100m. Even that will not be enough and the La Liga side are aware of the need to reduce their bloated wage bill.

Player sales are an absolute necessity and De Jong is their most saleable asset. His sale would bring an estimated €85 million in revenue and Depay’s sale would take the total over €100 million.

The likes of Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti have been informed that their services are no longer and have been told to find new clubs.

As reported previously, Barca have served De Jong with an ultimatum — either reduce wages or negotiate with either of Chelsea or Manchester United.

Xavi wants all seven players to be available for the start of the league on August 13 and Laporta will try to work his magic before then.

However, there is time till August 31, which is when the registration period for all official competitions will close.

And it is likely that a deal for De Jong to either United or Chelsea will be done before that. Reports indicate Chelsea are edging ahead in the race but United have already agreed a fee with Barca.



