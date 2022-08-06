Manchester United and Roma reach agreement over Eric Bailly

Erik ten Hag knows the importance of trimming a bloated Manchester United squad. Last season, there were frequent reports of players being unhappy with the lack of game time which led to a broken dressing room.

United currently have an abundance of defenders and are currently trying to offload as many as six players. They have already sent Alex Telles out on loan to Sevilla.

#mufc reach an ‘agreement in principle’ with Roma on an €8m deal plus bonuses for Eric Bailly. [Roma Giallorossa via @Sport_Witness] — United Info (@allutdinfo) August 5, 2022

And now, according to a report from Roma Giallorossa, Roma have agreed a deal in principle with the Red Devils for the permanent transfer of Eric Bailly for about €8 million euros plus bonuses. There is no mention of a loan with an obligation to buy as mentioned in previous reports.

Former United manager Jose Mourinho remains a big fan of the Ivorian and was keen on reuniting with the 28-year-old and had informed Roma general manager Tiago Pinto to make it happen.

However, an agreement with the player remains some way off due to his salary demands. Bailly earns around €4 million per year at United, a fee Roma would not be willing to sanction.

However, there seems to be confidence that an agreement can be reached due to the Ivory Coast international’s willingness to reunite with his former boss.

Bailly falls down the pecking order

Ten Hag had utilised the former Villareal man during pre-season and Bailly was his usual crazy self, pulling off step-overs, assisting goals as well as a healthy dose of some crazy defending.

Fans love the defender but his woeful injury record has meant that Bailly has not come close to fulfilling his potential at Old Trafford. There is a growing consensus that a move away would do him a world of good.

Bailly was Mourinho’s first buy as United manager and 38 games in his debut season has remained the most he has played in a single season since. Last season he played only 7 times and has amassed a total of 113 appearances in his six-year spell.

United had splurged £30 million for his services back in 2016-17 but following the purchase of Lisandro Martinez, the Ivorian has essentially become fifth-choice at United.

A move to the Italian capital would see him reunite with former United stars Chris Smalling and Nemanja Matic.

With Bailly’s departure, Ten Hag will get a happier squad and there are more departures in store as the former Ajax boss continues to ruthlessly mould the team in his own image.



