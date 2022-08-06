Manchester United enquire about Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane



Manchester United have made a surprise enquiry for former Manchester City star and current Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

United are in for a forward as new manager Erik ten Hag looks to reinforce his attacking department. Sane has emerged as the latest target for the club in their search for an attacking player.

The Mirror reports that the Red Devils have asked the German club about the player’s availability.

The 26-year-old left Pep Guardiola’s side for the Bundesliga champions in 2020 but has failed to live up to the high standards that were expected of him.

The arrival of Senegal international Sadio Mane at the Bavarian club has also cast fresh doubts on Sane’s involvement in the side.

The German only started 22 games last season, scoring 7 and assisting a similar number in the league.

According to Tom Hopkinson, Ten Hag is happy with the idea of English duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on either side of Anthony Martial going into the season but would be happier with extra additions.

“He [Ten Hag] is still hoping to bolster his options and Sane’s situation at Bayern means he’s a player of interest.”

“Ten Hag has been looking at a move for Ajax winger Anthony but the Dutch giants do not want to lose another big name to United having already seen Ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez make their way to the north-west.”

“While they could still get a deal for Anthony over the line, other options including Sane are being considered.”

It would be hard to argue against a potential move that would bring Sane to Old Trafford. Valued at 60m according to transfermarkt.com, the winger comes with lots of experience and is a formidable winner, winning multiple league titles with both Bayern and City.

However, with his affiliations to United’s city rivals, it remains to be seen whether a move to the Theatre of Dreams could truly be on the cards for the 26-year-old.

