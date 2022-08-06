Player ratings: Arsenal u21s 3-1 Manchester United u21s

Manchester United’s u21s were defeated 3-1 by Arsenal today in their league opener. Here are our player ratings for the match:

To view a detailed match report, click here.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Dermot Mee – 5 – Made some good saves. His play with the ball left a lot to be desired. Moved it too slowly out from the back and put a lot of teammates in dangerous positions such as for Arsenal’s third. When he did decide to go long, he rarely found a teammate.

Charlie Wellens – 7 – Scored a spectacular free kick that would have made David Beckham proud to give United the early lead. Was also strong defensively for the most part, making a lot of good defensive contributions but Charles Sagoe Jr did get the better of him on occasion.

Marc Jurado – 4.5 – Out of position on the left side, he had a monumental task against Arsenal’s 7, who caused him all sorts of trouble. Was in constant action, especially in the first half, and made some vital recovering tackles but ultimately 7 was too much to handle. Switched to right back after Pye came on and was much more comfortable in the last 20 minutes.

Tyler Fredricson – 5 – Dealt with a lot attacks but ultimately was dragged out of position on a few occasions and made some mistakes.

Bjorn Hardley – 5.5 – A solid display, in particular making a number of interceptions and vital tackles around the box.

Charlie Savage – 5 – Had to help Jurado a lot defensively and made some very good recovery challenges. Couldn’t stamp his control in possession which was also due to the backline’s inability to find him quickly enough. When he did receive the ball, he attempted too many balls over the top which just weren’t working.

Dan Gore – 4 – Almost invisible for most of the match, he was overrun in midfield and couldn’t make any impact. A strong challenge on him late on seemed to light a fire in him and he proceeded to fly into three perfectly timed tackles and chased back to stop a counter attack before being subbed off.

Omari Forson – 5 – Some good touches and passes but similar to those around him, he struggled to hold possession and didn’t seem to enjoy the intense and physical game Arsenal’s defenders were playing.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6 – The only player for most of the match to have any ability to maintain possession. Looked to play some quick intricate passes but couldn’t find the final ball and often let down by teammates’ control. Came close to pulling one back late in the match with a great effort outside the box.

Mateo Mejia – 4 – Just wasn’t his day. Couldn’t get a hold of the ball as it bounced off him constantly and couldn’t handle the intensity and physicality of the Arsenal defenders at his back. Did make some really strong tackles working backwards though.

Charlie McNeill – 4.5 – Had one quality bit of play which produced a good effort but struggled to cause any trouble throughout the match. He didn’t have the strength to hold up the ball and didn’t have the pace to get onto balls in the channels.

Substitutes

Logan Pye – 6 – A solid twenty minutes, he moved the ball around well and wasn’t troubled defensively too much as Arsenal’s Marquinhos faded out of the match.

Kobbie Mainoo – 6 – Came on and added some much needed dynamism and physicality which helped the team maintain possession better.

Sam Mather – 6 – Only on for a short time but tried a clever free kick which came close to catching out the Arsenal keeper.







