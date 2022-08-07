Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane not interested in Manchester United move.



Manchester United have been dealt a fresh blow in their search for attacking reinforcements for new manager Erik ten Hag.

Yesterday, The Mirror reported that United had made a surprise enquiry for former Manchester City and current Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

The club’s overtures towards Bavaria for the pacy winger were to determine the player’s availability.

However, the Red Devils are set to miss out on another target if a report by SPORT1’s Kerry Hau is anything to go by.

According to Hau, the situation with Sane remains unchanged.

The player would like to stay with the German champions and the club are similarly not interested in getting rid of him.

As per Hau, “Everything unchanged: Sané wants to stay, FC Bayern doesn’t want to sell it either. No change to Manchester United.”

United are running out of options and will start the season extremely thin up front.

Even if Bayern were interested in selling, it would have been difficult to envisage the 26-year-old sporting a United badge, owing to his affiliations with the club’s city rivals.

With the club hierarchy in a race against time to deliver the new manager additional players, the situation is getting desperate.

Numerous reports from last night and this morning have linked United with a host of attackers, including Sasa Kaladjzic and former West Ham target man Marko Arnautovic.

Benjamin Sesko is another name being floated around and appears to be on top of the club’s list. It will be interesting to see which avenue United will take.

