Benjamin Sesko available for €20-30m – but not for Manchester United



Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko has been given a knockdown price by Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg.

The price would only apply to fellow Red Bull outfit RB Leipzig, with the ownership network often used to move talent around the globe.

The news comes from Slovenian reporter Rok Viškovič (via UnitedDistrict), who earlier tweeted:

“RB Salzburg would demand between €20-30m for Benjamin Šeško if he chooses to go to RB Leipzig.”

By ‘keeping him in the family,’ the energy drinks conglomerate could hope to develop Sesko at a higher level of football before cashing in at an even higher price.

And with Leipzig regular entrants in the Champions League knockout stages, a player of Sesko’s talent could help them establish themselves amongst the European elite in the meantime.

Should the striker opt for a move elsewhere, no such discount would be available.

As per Rok Viškovič:

“For others, it would be much higher, possibly even over €50m.”

🗞 RB Salzburg would demand between €20-30m for Benjamin Šeško if he chooses to go to RB Leipzig. For others, it would be much higher, possibly even over €50m. [@Rok_Viskovic] — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) August 6, 2022

With Manchester United scrambling to reinforce their attacking options, they must now decide if they believe Sesko’s potential to be worth over €50m to them.

The Red Devils needed a centre forward before Cristiano Ronaldo began looking for a new club and have been further hampered by a hamstring injury to Anthony Martial.

Sesko is widely reported to make his own intentions on his future clear in the next week.







