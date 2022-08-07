Charlie Wellens set for loan move to Crewe Alexandra



Manchester United’s Charlie Wellens is set to depart on loan to Crewe Alexandra according to Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old has been a regular for Manchester United’s U-21s for the past year, notching 37 appearances at that level.

Typically featuring at right back, the youngster has supplied six assists and scored twice in that time, including a spectacular free kick goal in this season’s league opener against Arsenal yesterday.

But it now seems that will be the last time he features for the reserve team this season as Alan Nixon of The Sun has reported “the Red Devils are sending highly-rated defender Charlie Wellens to Crewe on loan.”

Charlie Wellens with a superb free-kick today against Arsenal U21s 🎯 pic.twitter.com/EFWkh0KJU9 — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) August 6, 2022

Currently sitting in second on the League Two table, Crewe have won both of their opening fixtures against Harrogate Town and Rochdale.

Having recently re-signed the experienced right back Kelvin Mellor, a former Crewe academy graduate, Wellens will be in for a fight to stake his claim for a spot in the first XI.

The youngster’s versatility could come in handy to earn playing time though, as he originally came through the ranks as a central midfielder and further forward as a right winger.

With over a year of reserves football under his belt, the move into senior football will be a good move for the academy player.

Always a solid performer, he is well-rounded in his play, both in terms of possession and defensively.

So whichever position it is at, Wellens’ work ethic and consistency will almost certainly see him become a regular for Alex Morris’ side.

The possible move will also see the United starlet come up against a member of the Wellens household.

Charlie’s father, Richie Wellens, is currently managing rivals and promotion hopefuls Leyton Orient, who have also opened their campaign with two victories.



