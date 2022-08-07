Confirmed XI vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t start



Cristiano Ronaldo will not start for Manchester United today against Brighton.

The team news announcement sees the legendary star start the new season on the bench for United despite the absence of Anthony Martial through injury.

In defence, Harry Maguire will line up alongside Lisandro Martinez in a new partnership that has not been tested so far.

Victor Lindelof does not even make the bench.

At left back, Luke Shaw is selected despite the fine pre-season showing of new signing, Tyrell Malacia.

Fred and McTominay start in midfield, with another new debutant, Christian Eriksen, also in the starting line up.

Bruno Fernandes could be deployed as a false nine with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the wings, or Rashford could play up front with Eriksen on one of the flanks.

David de Gea and Diogo Dalot also start.

With five subsitutes allowed this season, the United bench is of particular interest.

Along with Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, James Garner, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga will be hoping for minutes.

Tom Heaton is the backup goalkeeper.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 2pm.







