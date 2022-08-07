Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire likely to start vs Brighton and Hove Albion



Manchester United are likely to start against Brighton and Hove Albion with Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire as his centre-back pairing.

That is according to Guillermo Rai, who earlier tweeted:

“Ten Hag rehearses his eleven type with Maguire and Lisandro Martínez. Varane starts as a substitute” (Translated by twitter)

🚩Noticia @diarioas Ten Hag ensaya su once tipo con Maguire y Lisandro Martínez. Varane parte como suplente… https://t.co/3dBLrLry6I — Guillermo Rai (@GuillerRai) August 5, 2022

The journalist claims that Erik ten Hag has been practicing with the same eleven all week, with the captain and the new signing pivotal to his sessions.

This would come as a blow to Raphael Varane, who has struggled for fitness in preseason.

The Frenchman started for Ten Hag’s first match out on tour, but an injury in Bangkok has limited his minutes in subsequent warmup games.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier this morning, the new boss has put Varane on a specialist fitness programme in a bid to keep him available for United’s hectic schedule this season.

“We built him during pre-season really carefully (with) an individual programme. The last three weeks, I think, every session he is on the pitch and I am really happy with that,” Ten Hag told reporters during the pre-match press conference.

“You see him growing, his fitness levels, his performance levels. I am happy about that as at the moment, Rapha will be fit and it is a huge boost for both the squad and the team.”

Despite the likelihood of being on the bench against Brighton today, Varane should still feature prominently in the new campaign.

With the Qatar World Cup wedged into the middle of the season, the games will come thick and fast – with ten matchdays in October alone.

That will make rotation a necessity as the Red Devils chase success in four competitions.







United Matchday Magazine – get yours FREE now!

The wait is over. United are back and there is a new general leading the Red Army. Brighton are coming to Old Trafford so get ready for the game with United Matchday Mag. This first issue of the new season is FREE, so get yours now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

The mag gives you all the news, facts and features you NEED before every game

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more and GET YOUR FREE COPY

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass



