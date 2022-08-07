Man United’s Marko Arnautovic bid rejected by Bologna, Gianluca Di Marzio says



Bologna have rejected an €8/€9 million offer from Manchester United for former Premier League star, Marko Arnautovic.

The Peoples Person reported yesterday that United were interested in the former Stoke City and West Ham man, but Tier 1 reporter Gianluca DiMarzio now reports that they have made a bid on the player.

Speaking on his own website, Di Marzio claims that Bologna are negotiating a loan deal with Roma for Eldor Shomurodov, who would be more or less a like-for-like replacement for the 33 year old.

“On the Austrian striker, however, there is Manchester United, who have offered Bologna €8/9 million to buy the striker,” Di Marzio says.

“The blue and red club, however, have refused the offer received and for the moment are resisting the pressure of the Red Devils for the former West Ham man.

“Ten Hag, the new United manager, knows Arnautovic well and would like him with him in his new adventure in the Premier League.

“The two in fact shared three seasons at Twente between 2006 and 2009, with Arnautovic at the beginning of his career and Ten Hag assistant manager of the Dutch club.”

Di Marzio is seldom wrong and while Arnautovic will almost certainly be intended as a squad player at United, the news will nonetheless underwhelm United fans.

His technical abilities and strength were never in question at West Ham and Stoke but for a club wanting to catch up its rivals, who have bought the likes of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, another fading 30 plus forward does not seem like one for the future.

The club has developed a habit of signing this age of forward, with the likes of Odion Ighalo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani following earlier stars such as Henrik Larsson and Michael Owen through the door.

Whether the move for Arnautovic means that he has been chosen ahead of fellow reported targets Benjamin Sesko, 19, Sasa Kalajdzic, 25 and Cody Gakpo, 23, remains to be seen.

Arnautovic is valued at just €6m by Transfermarkt and scored 15 goals in 33 games, with one assist, last season.







