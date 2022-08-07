Manchester United 1-2 Brighton: Erik ten Hag blames poor organisation for ‘unacceptable’ loss



Erik ten Hag reacted strongly to his side’s 1-2 defeat in the opening game of the season against Brighton.

Same old issues came back to haunt Manchester United as they were outclassed by the Seagulls.

Diogo Dalot’s consolation goal was not enough to get anything from the game.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag stated: “Brighton are a decent team, all the compliments, but I look to my team and we should not give two easy goals away.”

“Of course definitely a setback and real disappointment. I knew from the start it would not be easy. We gave two easy balls away and it was not good in the organisation.”

“It is clear to see the second half we were better in midfield with Eriksen down and Ronaldo up. We created and Rashford had two good chances, it is a shame we did not score.”

“I am not satisfied, totally not. We lost and it was not necessary. We should do better.”

“We made mistakes on the ball and organisation mistakes in defending. We have to take the lessons and learn quickly from it.”

“It is a hell of a job — we have to work really hard, analyse then move forward.”

United lacked any sort of cohesion, and despite a promising pre-season the team completely wilted under pressure.

The midfield looked ordinary and it cried out for some technical quality.

United must regroup before a tough away game against Brentford next week.