Manchester United interested in Sasa Kalajdzic



Manchester United have added Sasa Kalajdzic to their wish list this summer.

That is according to the Mirror, who report that the 6’7” striker would be available for around £15m from VfB Stuttgart.

The Bundesliga club are bracing themselves for offers from a number of Premier League clubs, with Chelsea and Everton also credited with interest.

The Austrian international has also caught the eye of FC Bayern Munich, who recently parted with legendary goalscorer Robert Lewandowski.

Kalajdzic has played 57 games for Stuttgart, registering 24 goals.

As a target man, who could provide a different sort of outlet for Erik ten Hag’s team, with a profile that would be unique amongst the United squad.

This would be somewhat similar to his most recent Ajax side, who used Sebastien Haller as a direct option in order to add variety to their otherwise possession-centric attack.

Kalajdzic is also a selfless runner, who could contribute to the pressing intensity Ten Hag has looked to implement in his side early on.

United are understood to have been looking for a forward to bolster the new manager’s attacking options all summer.

That search has only been intensified by Cristiano Ronaldo’s efforts to leave the club in pursuit of Champions League football.

The situation is only worsened by Anthony Martial’s hamstring injury, which puts him out of contention for today’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

With negotiations over Benjamin Sesko ongoing, it seems that Kalajdzic could provide an alternative for the Red Devils, should they find themselves still scrambling in the final weeks of the transfer window.







