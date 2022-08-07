Mary Earps wins the nations hearts after Euros

A week on from that incredible England victory and Mary Earps is living on cloud nine.

She has been named in the official Euro 2022 Team of the Tournament, after keeping four clean sheets out of six and helping England to the title.

United’s shot-stopper made a number of world class, crucial saves throughout the tournament; tipping away a lob from Athenea del Castillo in the quarter final match against Spain and consistenly denying Blackstenius in the semi’s against Sweden.

She was flawless throughout the tournament and helped the Lionesses to claim victory in a close fought final with Germany, notably tipping a shot from Magull onto the woodwork.

She further won the hearts of the nation with her goal celebrations, beaming smile and by dancing on the table at Sarina Wiegman’s post-match press conference as the rest of the team jubilantly sang, ‘It’s coming home’.

In an interview earlier in the week, Earps said “If you can’t get on a table after you’re the European champion, when can you?” but later admitted that she didn’t realise the press were in there at the time.

Now as Earps enjoys her well deserved holiday, around the country, people are celebrating the 28 year old’s achievements in various ways.

Transport company Trentbarton has marked the Lionesses’ success by naming one of its vehicles after Earps.

The bus serves West Bridgford in Nottinghamshire, where Earps grew up.

Trentbarton managing director Jeff Counsell said: “The whole country is rightly enormously impressed by the Lionesses and all they have achieved for women and girls, the women’s game and for the nation’s football supporters. Naming a mainline after Mary shows how proud we are as a local company of a local sporting hero.”

Meanwhile, Neil Evans, who was the announcer at Bristol when Earps was at the academy there, spoke highly of the keeper’s attitude.

“After games, when Mary would understandably be tired and probably want nothing more than to head to the changing rooms, she would spend longer than any other player signing autographs and posing for pictures with young fans,” he said.

Many United fans in recent years have noticed how she is the first one out and the last one in after a game.

In an interview yesterday Sophie Baggaley shared how working with Earps has aided her development as a goalkeeper.

“Me and Mary have got a similar work ethic,” said Baggaley. “We both work really hard, and I think that pushes each other on.

“If you didn’t like each other, it would be hard, but we get on and we both push and help each other achieve what we want to achieve.

“If we see something we’ll point it out. We’ve got the environment where we’re able to do that.”

Earps will no doubt receive a warm reception from her teammates and United fans alike at the beginning of the season but for now Earps enjoys a well earned rest from football and the limelight.