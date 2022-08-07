Player ratings: Man United 1-2 Brighton and Hove Albion



Manchester United lost 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford today in the first Premier League match of the new season. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5.5 – Not good enough from the Spaniard. Are we in for another dodgy season?

Diogo Dalot 6.5 – Improved after an early mistake. Did well on United’s goal.

Harry Maguire 5 – Played Welbeck onside for the first goal and bypassed way too easily whenever a through ball was played. Did do well not to foul on United’s goal.

Lisandro Martinez 6 – Not a brilliant competitive debut, but not the worst. Was caught in possession a couple of times. Took a risk on a shoulder charge that could have been interpreted as a possible foul in the area. Did well as the sole defender in the second half overload.

Luke Shaw 4.5 – Poor defensively and offered little going forward. Malacia must be champing at the bit.

Scott McTominay 4.5 – Just carried on the poor form of last season. Simply doesn’t offer enough either offensively or defensively.

Fred 7 – United’s best player in the first half. Nothing earth shattering, but worked his socks off, covered for other players’ errors – as well as his own – and passed well. Not sure why he was the sacrifice for Ronaldo rather than MccTominay.

Bruno Fernandes 3 – Very poor from Bruno. Had the skied shot early on gone in, it could have been a different story. Lacking confidence and a shadow of the player of 2020/21.

Jadon Sancho 5.5 – Didn’t really get in the game much, although he did play a magnificent driven cross-field pass in the first half.

Christian Eriksen 6 – Some great passing, but was caught in possession too often in the first half. Improved in the second when pushed back into a deeper role.

Marcus Rashford 5 – A couple of bright moments, but how did he miss that sitter? And that other sitter?

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo 7.5 – Made instant impact by putting it on a plate for Rashford. The supersub to end all supersubs.

Donny van de Beek 7 – Did well. Nice flick for Sancho and made a difference.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Did not have time to make an impact.

Alejandro Garnacho 6 – Did not have time to make an impact.

Tyrell Malacia 5.5 – Clumsy cameo.