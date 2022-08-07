Roy Keane passionately pleads with the club to back Erik ten Hag



Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion in the club’s 2022-2023 Premier League season opener.

In what is set to be Erik ten Hag’s rude welcome to the Premier League, the Dutchman will certainly find out the massive job he has on his hands if he didn’t already know.

Not only did the team look out of ideas and any creativity but also lacked any imprints of the manager’s football philosophy that were so evident in pre-season.

In a passionate plea to the board, club legend Roy Keane has called for the 52-year-old to be backed with funds.

The Red Devils have had a frustrating transfer window so far, with the only confirmed signings being Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia.

“Give the man a chance. Give him money.”

“He’s got to recruit.”

United’s legendary captain also tore into midfield duo Scott McTominay and Fred, two of United’s worst performers, labeling the pair as ‘not up to it.

Keane also blasted the two midfielders’ decision-making and football intelligence. Non-existent elements of the two players’ performances as fans witnessed in the game.

“We see every week that they’re [Fred and McTominay] not good enough. They won’t get United back.”

“Nothing about today surprised me.”

United’s next game is against Brentford and fans will be hoping for a much better display from the side.

